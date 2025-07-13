Jake Cook News: Drafted by Jays

The Blue Jays have selected Cook with the 81st overall pick of the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

Cook is a tough evaluation, as the Jays announced him as a left-handed pitcher even though he scrapped pitching at Southern Mississippi after struggling to throw strikes. He is a plus-plus runner and had a .905 OPS this spring, although he only hit three home runs in 60 games. The Jays evidently feel there is untapped potential for the 6-foot-3 lefty on the mound.