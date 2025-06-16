Menu
Jake Cousins Injury: Set to undergo Tommy John surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 16, 2025 at 1:29pm

Cousins will undergo Tommy John surgery on his right elbow Wednesday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Cousins has dealt with issues with his pitching arm since the beginning of spring training and recently experienced a setback that has prompted him to get season-ending surgery. He will be shelved at least until the middle of the 2026 season.

Jake Cousins
New York Yankees
