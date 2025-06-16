Jake Cousins Injury: Set to undergo Tommy John surgery
Cousins will undergo Tommy John surgery on his right elbow Wednesday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.
Cousins has dealt with issues with his pitching arm since the beginning of spring training and recently experienced a setback that has prompted him to get season-ending surgery. He will be shelved at least until the middle of the 2026 season.
