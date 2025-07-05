Jake Cronenworth News: Goes deep in loss
Cronenworth went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, an additional run and a walk Saturday in a loss to the Rangers.
Cronenworth logged the Padres' only extra-base with with a two-run blast in the second inning. He added a single in the fourth frame for his first multi-hit effort over his past 13 games. It's been a grind for Cronenworth of late, as he's batting just .184 (7-for-38) over his past 12 contests. He does have three home runs and eight RBI over that span, though.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now