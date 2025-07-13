Jake Cronenworth News: Taking seat Sunday

Cronenworth is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.

Cronenworth has just three hits in his past 16 at-bats and will head to the bench for the final game of the first half. Barring an appearance off the bench Sunday, the 31-year-old will head into the All-Star break with eight homers, 29 RBI, 29 runs and a .238/.352/.404 slash line through 269 plate appearances this season.