Jake Cronenworth headshot

Jake Cronenworth News: Taking seat Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 13, 2025

Cronenworth is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.

Cronenworth has just three hits in his past 16 at-bats and will head to the bench for the final game of the first half. Barring an appearance off the bench Sunday, the 31-year-old will head into the All-Star break with eight homers, 29 RBI, 29 runs and a .238/.352/.404 slash line through 269 plate appearances this season.

Jake Cronenworth
San Diego Padres
