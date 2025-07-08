Jake Irvin News: Control issues persist in loss

Irvin (7-4) took the loss Tuesday against the Cardinals, giving up four runs on six hits and four walks in six innings. He struck out three.

Limiting free passes remains an issue for Irvin, who walked at least three in his third straight start. The 28-year-old right-hander has fanned greater than five just one time in his last eight outings, during which he has just two quality starts to go with a poor 6.96 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 31:18 K:BB over 42.2 innings. Irvin doesn't set up as a particularly appealing streaming option in most formats this weekend in Milwaukee against the hot-hitting Brewers, who sport an .804 OPS over their last 18 games.