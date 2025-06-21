Jake Irvin News: Gets back into win column

Irvin (6-3) earned the win over the Dodgers on Saturday, allowing two runs on six hits and no walks while striking out seven batters over 5.1 innings.

Irvin served up a pair of solo home runs, but outside of those he managed to keep Los Angeles from scoring. The right-hander picked up his first victory over his past four starts and reached seven strikeouts for the fourth time through 16 starts on the campaign. Irvin has been far from dominant this year, but he's surrendered three or fewer earned runs in 11of his 16 appearances. He's projected for a road matchup against the Angels in his next start.