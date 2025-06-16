Jake Irvin News: Good effort leads to no-decision
Irvin settled for the no-decision after throwing six innings, allowing three runs on five hits and a walk while striking out five during Monday's 6-4 loss to the Rockies.
Irvin delivered a quality start for the first time in four tries, a nice step in the right direction. He had a good three-start stretch prior to his cold streak, allowing just five runs over that time. The 28-year-old will need to cut down on the home runs after allowing another one Monday, now up to 13 total on the year in his 15 starts. The right-hander has a steep challenge ahead of him as he is lined up to face the Dodgers in his next start.
