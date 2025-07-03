Jake Irvin News: Notches seventh win
Irvin (7-3) earned the win Thursday over the Tigers, allowing three runs on three hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out four.
It looked like it would be a short outing for Irvin after he gave up a three-run homer to Spencer Torkelson in the first inning. However, the right-hander would turn things around and hold Detroit without a hit over his final five frames while en route to his seventh win this year. It's a strong bounce-back effort for Irvin, who was tagged for nine runs (eight earned) in his last start against the Angels. Overall, he sports a 4.71 ERA with a 1.29 WHIP and 75:33 K:BB across 18 starts (105 innings) this season. Irvin's currently lined up to face the Cardinals on the road in his next outing.
