Jake Irvin News: Saddled with loss

Irvin (7-5) took the loss Sunday against Milwaukee, allowing three unearned runs on four hits and one walk across five innings. He struck out five.

Irvin got no run support in the loss, and all three runs the Brewers scored while he was on the mound came after a two-out error by Brady House. Sunday's outing snapped a streak of seven consecutive starts yielding a home run. Irvin had also walked at least three batters in each of his last three appearances. The 28-year-old owns a 4.58 ERA and an 83:38 K:BB across 116 innings heading into the All-Star break.