Jake Lamb Injury: Dealing with tight quad
Lamb was removed from Thursday's Cactus League game against the Mariners due to left quad tightness, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Lamb suffered the injury while trying to field a ball at first base in the seventh inning and had to come out of the game immediately afterward. Manager Bob Melvin said after the game that the team will know more about the severity of Lamb's injury Friday.
