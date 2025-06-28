Jake Mangum News: Four-game hitting streak

Mangum went 3-for-5 with a run scored Saturday against the Orioles.

Mangum recorded three singles to extend his hitting streak to four games while also tallying his third multi-hit game in his last 10 starts. He has five RBI and four runs scored while going 13-for-38 in that 10-game span. Overall, Mangum can be counted on as a strong source of batting average, and he has also swiped 10 bases in 11 tries this season.