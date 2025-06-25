Jake Mangum News: Idle Wednesday

Mangum is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals.

With Mangum heading to the bench, the Rays will roll out a starting outfield of Christopher Morel, Chandler Simpson and Josh Lowe from left to right. Since getting activated from the 10-day injured list May 30, Mangum is hitting .286 and has chipped in one home run, two stolen bases, 17 RBI and eight runs over a stretch of 23 games.