Jake Mangum News: Idle Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 25, 2025

Mangum is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals.

With Mangum heading to the bench, the Rays will roll out a starting outfield of Christopher Morel, Chandler Simpson and Josh Lowe from left to right. Since getting activated from the 10-day injured list May 30, Mangum is hitting .286 and has chipped in one home run, two stolen bases, 17 RBI and eight runs over a stretch of 23 games.

