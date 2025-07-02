Jake Mangum News: Inside-the-park homer in win

Mangum went 1-for-4 with an inside-the-park solo home run in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Athletics.

Mangum cut the Rays' lead in half in dramatic fashion in the second inning, when he crushed a flyball to center field that just missed the reach of Denzel Clarke's glove and allowed the former to come around to score. It was the 24th inside-the-park homer in franchise history and extended Mangum's hitting streak to seven games. Over that span, he has gone 9-for-27 (.333) with one steal, four runs scored and three RBI.