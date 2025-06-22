Jake Mangum News: Pair of doubles Sunday

Mangum went 2-for-3 with two doubles and a run scored Sunday against the Tigers.

Mangum got a rare day off Saturday but returned to the lineup Sunday. He now has at least one hit in each of his last nine starts, during which he's gone 15-for-40 with four doubles, eight RBI and seven runs scored. Mangum won't provide much power, but he has 10 stolen bases and is hitting .318 across 159 plate appearances for the season.