Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Jake Mangum headshot

Jake Mangum News: Pair of doubles Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 22, 2025

Mangum went 2-for-3 with two doubles and a run scored Sunday against the Tigers.

Mangum got a rare day off Saturday but returned to the lineup Sunday. He now has at least one hit in each of his last nine starts, during which he's gone 15-for-40 with four doubles, eight RBI and seven runs scored. Mangum won't provide much power, but he has 10 stolen bases and is hitting .318 across 159 plate appearances for the season.

Jake Mangum
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now