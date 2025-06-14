Jake Mangum News: Strong start to road trip

Mangum went 1-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored Friday against the Mets.

Mangum has started 12 of 13 games since being activated from the injured list. He has 10 RBI, three runs scored and two stolen bases while going 12-for-48 in that span, and he's hit particularly well through four games in the Rays' current road trip by collecting seven hits across 16 at-bats with four RBI and two runs scored.