Jake Mangum headshot

Jake Mangum News: Swipes 13th base

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 11, 2025

Mangum went 2-for-4 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base Friday against the Red Sox.

Mangum remains the Rays' regular left fielder, though he notably hit third in the lineup for the first time since June 20 and only the fourth total time this season. He extended his hitting streak to four games and also tallied his second stolen base in that span. Mangum should remain a solid source of batting average and stolen bases in the second half of the campaign.

