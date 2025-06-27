Jake McCarthy News: Homer, steal in loss

McCarthy went 1-for-1 with a solo home run, a walk and a second run scored in Friday's 9-8 loss to the Marlins.

McCarthy got his first homer of the season in his 17th game, and he also picked up his second steal. The outfielder has settled into a strong-side platoon role in right field in the absence of Corbin Carroll (wrist). McCarthy and Randal Grichuk look set to share the position, but McCarthy has the platoon advantage, though he has struggled in the majors this year. He's batting .100 with two extra-base hits, four RBI and four runs scored over 57 plate appearances so far, including going 2-for-9 over three games since returning to the majors.