Jake McCarthy News: On base in four straight

McCarthy went 1-for-4 with a triple and an RBI in Sunday's 6-4 loss to Miami.

McCarthy put the Diamondbacks on the board, delivering a run with a second-inning triple to tie the game at 1-1. It was his fifth consecutive start since being called up from Triple-A Reno and fourth straight game getting on base. McCarthy's first stint this season in the majors was marked by an inability to get on base (.170 OBP), but with Corbin Carroll (wrist) on the mend over the next couple of weeks, McCarthy should get plenty of opportunities to show that earlier performance was a fluke.