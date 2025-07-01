Jake McCarthy News: Swats go-ahead homer

McCarthy went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 8-2 win over the Giants.

McCarthy has hit safely in six straight games, going 6-for-21 (.286) with three extra-base hits in that span. Two of those knocks have been homers, including his go-ahead blast in the fourth inning of Tuesday's win. McCarthy has two homers, eight RBI, six runs scored and two stolen bases over 73 plate appearances, but he's still hitting just .136 overall despite his recent success at the plate.