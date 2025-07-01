Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Jake McCarthy headshot

Jake McCarthy News: Swats go-ahead homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 1, 2025

McCarthy went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 8-2 win over the Giants.

McCarthy has hit safely in six straight games, going 6-for-21 (.286) with three extra-base hits in that span. Two of those knocks have been homers, including his go-ahead blast in the fourth inning of Tuesday's win. McCarthy has two homers, eight RBI, six runs scored and two stolen bases over 73 plate appearances, but he's still hitting just .136 overall despite his recent success at the plate.

Jake McCarthy
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now