Jake Meyers Injury: Helped off field Wednesday

Meyers was removed from Wednesday's game against the Guardians with an apparent leg injury, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Meyers injured himself while running out to center field for the beginning of Wednesday's contest, and he had to rely on one of Houston's athletic trainers for support while walking off the field. The 29-year-old outfielder missed Houston's last two games while battling a calf injury, though it's currently unknown if his removal Wednesday is due to a similar issue.