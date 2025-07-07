Jake Meyers Injury: On bench Monday due to calf injury

Meyers (calf) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Guardians, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

After Meyers was pulled from Sunday's 5-1 win over the Dodgers in the sixth inning due to right calf tightness, Astros manager Joe Espada described the outfielder's removal as precautionary. However, Meyers' absence from the lineup Monday in addition to the Astros' decision to call up an outfielder (Kenedy Corona) from Triple-A Sugar Land perhaps suggests that the calf injury may be more of a concern than Espada was letting on. The Astros are still viewing Meyers as day-to-day, but if he's unable to return to the lineup by the series finale Wednesday, he could be at risk of landing on the injured list.