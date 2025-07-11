Jake Meyers Injury: Placed on IL
The Astros placed Meyers on the 10-day injured list Friday, retroactive to July 10, due to a right calf strain, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Meyers missed back-to-back games earlier this week due to right calf tightness and aggravated the injury during Wednesday's contest against Cleveland. Further testing revealed the center fielder is dealing with a strain, which will result in a stint on the injured list. While he's idle, look for Kenedy Corona and Taylor Trammel to handle most of the center field work.
