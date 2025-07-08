Jake Meyers Injury: Remains out Tuesday
Meyers (calf) remains out of the lineup for Tuesday's contest against the Guardians.
Meyers tweaked his right calf in Sunday's win over the Dodgers and has now missed two straight starts. He's considered day-to-day, but with an off day looming Thursday, the Astros could choose to hold Meyers out at least until Friday. Taylor Trammell is handling center field and batting ninth Tuesday.
