Jake Meyers News: Five-game hitting streak

Meyers went 1-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored Tuesday against the Athletics.

Meyers started an offensive barrage for the Astros on Tuesday with a two-RBI single in the first inning. The performance extended his current hitting streak to five games, and he's gone 15-for-50 with three doubles, two RBI, six runs scored and three stolen bases across 14 games since the start of June.