Jake Meyers News: Racks up three hits

Meyers went 3-for-5 with a double and three runs scored in Friday's 18-1 win over the Dodgers.

Meyers was one of four Astros to post three or more hits. He continues to be a steady bat in the lineup as the starting center fielder -- he's hitting .365 (27-for-74) over his last 20 games. On the year, he's up to a .309/.368/.407 slash line with three home runs, 21 RBI, 47 runs scored, 14 stolen bases, 15 doubles and two triples through 86 games. Meyers has been hitting second in the order against all pitchers since Isaac Paredes was moved to the leadoff spot to cover the absence of Jeremy Pena (ribs).