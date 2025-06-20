Menu
Jake Palisch News: Gets big-league call

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 20, 2025 at 11:05am

The White Sox selected Palisch's contract from Double-A Birmingham on Friday.

Palisch will make his MLB debut if he gets into a game, skipping the Triple-A level after excelling with Birmingham. In 15 outings (seven starts) at Double-A, Palisch owns a 1.19 ERA and 35:14 K:BB across 53 innings. He started the season as a reliever but is now fully stretched out. With Friday's starter Davis Martin (forearm) landing on the injured list, Palisch could factor into Chicago's pitching plans Friday.

Jake Palisch
Chicago White Sox
