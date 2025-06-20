Jake Palisch News: Gets big-league call

The White Sox selected Palisch's contract from Double-A Birmingham on Friday.

Palisch will make his MLB debut if he gets into a game, skipping the Triple-A level after excelling with Birmingham. In 15 outings (seven starts) at Double-A, Palisch owns a 1.19 ERA and 35:14 K:BB across 53 innings. He started the season as a reliever but is now fully stretched out. With Friday's starter Davis Martin (forearm) landing on the injured list, Palisch could factor into Chicago's pitching plans Friday.