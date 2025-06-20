Jake Palisch News: Gets big-league call
The White Sox selected Palisch's contract from Double-A Birmingham on Friday.
Palisch will make his MLB debut if he gets into a game, skipping the Triple-A level after excelling with Birmingham. In 15 outings (seven starts) at Double-A, Palisch owns a 1.19 ERA and 35:14 K:BB across 53 innings. He started the season as a reliever but is now fully stretched out. With Friday's starter Davis Martin (forearm) landing on the injured list, Palisch could factor into Chicago's pitching plans Friday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now