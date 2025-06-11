Menu
Jake Rogers headshot

Jake Rogers News: Starting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 11, 2025 at 4:23pm

Rogers is starting at catcher and batting eighth in Wednesday's game against the Orioles.

With Dillon Dingler getting a breather following two straight starts, Rogers will slide into Wednesday's lineup. The latter is struggling at the plate this season with a .139/.244/.194 slash line and no home runs, making him an unattractive fantasy option while Dingler continues to see the bulk of the starts at catcher.

Jake Rogers
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
