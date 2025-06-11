Jake Rogers News: Starting Wednesday
Rogers is starting at catcher and batting eighth in Wednesday's game against the Orioles.
With Dillon Dingler getting a breather following two straight starts, Rogers will slide into Wednesday's lineup. The latter is struggling at the plate this season with a .139/.244/.194 slash line and no home runs, making him an unattractive fantasy option while Dingler continues to see the bulk of the starts at catcher.
