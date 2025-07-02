Jake Woodford News: Set to join Arizona

Woodford agreed to a major-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Woodford opted out of his minor-league contract with the Cubs on Tuesday and quickly found an opportunity in Arizona. The right-hander has spent all of this season at the Triple-A level between the Yankees and Cubs organization, putting up a 4.55 ERA and 59:20 K:BB over 61.1 innings covering 10 starts and four relief outings. Woodford appears destined for a long-relief role.