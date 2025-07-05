Jakob Marsee News: On fire at Triple-A

Marsee is slashing .352/.420/.750 with nine homers, five steals, 16 runs and 19 RBI over his last 23 games for Triple-A Jacksonville.

Acquired from the Padres as part of the package for Luis Arraez last year, Marsee's status has tumbled drastically since he was a borderline top-100 prospect heading into 2024, but the 24-year-old outfielder is doing his best to regain some shine. There are still warts in his profile -- he's been caught stealing eight times during his current hot streak, for instance -- but if Miami's big-league roster develops a hole, either via injury or by trading someone like Jesus Sanchez, Marsee could be the next man up.