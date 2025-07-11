Jalen Beeks Injury: Going on IL

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Friday that Beeks will be placed on the injured list due to lower back inflammation, Jack Sommers of SI.com reports.

Beeks hasn't pitched since July 6 and it's unclear when the injury popped up. The left-hander was expected to be in the mix for save opportunities while Shelby Miller (forearm) is on the shelf. However, it seems as though Kevin Ginkel will hold down closer duties. Kendall Graveman (hip) is expected to be activated from the injured list in a corresponding move.