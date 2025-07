The Diamondbacks placed Beeks on the 15-day injured list Friday, retroactive to July 8, due to lower back inflammation.

As manager Torey Lovullo indicated earlier Friday, Beeks will be shelved with back inflammation. The move opens up a spot for Kendall Graveman (hip) to rejoin the active roster. In 41 innings, Beeks has a 4.39 ERA and a 39:15 K:BB.