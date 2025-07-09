Jalen Beeks News: Could close games

Beeks is expected to be part of the mix of relievers that could garner save chances with Shelby Miller (forearm) on the 15-day injured list, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said he's going to "piece it together" when referring to the state of the team's closer. Kevin Ginkel got the first crack Monday, but Beeks has experience with 16 career saves, including 10 last season with Colorado and Pittsburgh. After a disastrous series against the Marlins a week ago (one inning, eight runs, four walks), Beeks has made three consecutive scoreless appearances.