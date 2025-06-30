Jalen Beeks News: Rough weekend

Beeks (2-1) allowed five runs on two hits and four walks while striking out two in picking up the loss to the Marlins on Sunday.

It was a rough weekend for the Diamondbacks' bullpen and Beeks in particular. The 'pen blew eighth-inning leads on Saturday and Sunday, resulting in Miami's sweep of the series, with Beeks playing a starring role in both collapses. He allowed a combined eight runs on five hits and four walks over one inning. It was a startling turn for the right-hander who entered the weekend with a 2.92 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with 11 holds.