James McArthur headshot

James McArthur Injury: Resumes throwing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 16, 2025

McArthur (elbow) was cleared to resume playing catch a few times per week earlier this month, MLB.com reports.

McArthur has made limited progress since undergoing surgery in the offseason to address an olecranon fracture in his right elbow, but he's at least begun a throwing program after being shut down for the past several months. The right-hander has multiple checkpoints to hit during the rehab process before making his return from the 60-day injured list at some point during the second half of the season.

James McArthur
Kansas City Royals
