James McCann News: Cut by Atlanta

McCann was released by Atlanta on Sunday, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

McCann signed a minor-league deal with Atlanta in March, producing a .297 average with six home runs, 31 RBI and 19 runs scored over 148 at-bats in 41 games with Triple-A Gwinnett this year. The veteran backstop appeared in 66 contests with the Orioles in 2024, batting .234 with eight long balls, and he will likely find a new suitor in the near future.