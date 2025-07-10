James McCann News: Guides another struggling starter

McCann went 1-for-2 with two walks, a solo home run and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 8-2 win over San Diego.

McCann's been a welcome addition to the offense, going 7-for-20 (.350) with six walks, four extra-base hits, four RBI and six runs scored over his first seven contests. However, his biggest contribution may be as a manager of pitchers. After backstopping Zac Gallen through two consecutive strong outings, McCann guided Brandon Pfaadt through eight innings, the starter's longest outing of the season. Prior to McCann's arrival, Pfaadt had failed to pitch six innings in seven straight starts (8.48 ERA), but he's thrown six and now eight innings (12 strikeouts, 3.86) in his two starts with McCann as a batterymate.