James McCann News: Makes second appearance

McCann went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 8-7 loss to Miami.

McCann made his second start behind the plate since the Diamondbacks signed him last Monday. He's on board with Gabriel Moreno on the 10-day injured list because of a hairline fracture of his right index finger. McCann was drilled by a pitch on the hand but stayed in the game. He's considered the backup to Jose Herrera.