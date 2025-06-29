Menu
James McCann News: Two hits in Saturday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 29, 2025 at 12:41pm

McCann went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 8-7 loss to Miami.

McCann made his second start behind the plate since the Diamondbacks signed him Monday. The veteran backstop was drilled by a pitch on the hand Saturday but was able to stay in the game. He's expected to split work behind the dish with Jose Herrera until Gabriel Moreno (finger) returns from the injured list.

James McCann
Arizona Diamondbacks
