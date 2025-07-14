James Quinn-Irons News: Nabbed by Tampa Bay

The Rays selected Quinn-Irons with the 147th pick of the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

Carrying a 6-foot-5 frame, Quinn-Irons totaled 16 homers and 36 steals with 85 RBI and 74 runs in 61 games for George Mason during the 2025 campaign. The outfielder encouragingly cut his strikeout rate more than 10 percentage points to 15.4 percent, though he's still likely to have some swing-and-miss at the professional level. He played center field in college but likely profiles as more of a right fielder going forward.