James Tibbs News: Reporting to Double-A

Tibbs has been assigned to Double-A Portland following his trade to the Red Sox on Sunday, Andrew Parker of Beyond the Monster reports.

Tibbs was dealt to Boston as a part of a trade that sent Rafael Devers to the Giants on Sunday. He has impressed this year with High-A Eugene, batting .246 with 23 extra-base hits, including 12 homers, over 57 games. Tibbs will now get his first taste of Double-A action with Portland.