James Wood News: Bangs out three hits in loss

Wood went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Thursday's loss to the Mets.

All three hits were singles, but that was a team-wide problem as none of the Nationals' seven knocks on the day went for extra bases. Wood has shaken off a mini-slump to begin June by racking up six hits in the last three games, pushing his slash line on the season back up to .281/.374/.531 with 16 homers, nine steals, 39 runs and 45 RBI in 68 contests.