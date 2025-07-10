Menu
James Wood News: Clubs 24th homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 10, 2025

Wood went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's win over the Cardinals.

The All-Star outfielder belted the third of three Nationals homers on the night, taking John King deep in the seventh inning. Wood has been locked in for most of the last month, slashing .327/.439/.594 over his last 27 games with eight of his 24 long balls on the season, along with three steals, 21 runs and 24 RBI.

James Wood
Washington Nationals
