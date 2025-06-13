James Wood News: Drives in four runs

Wood went 3-for-5 with an RBI double, a two-run home run and two additional runs scored in Friday' 11-9 loss to Miami.

Wood put the Nationals on the board in the third inning, when he crushed a 451-foot, two-run home run off Edward Cabrera to center field. Following a two-plus hour rain delay, Wood added an RBI double and crossed home plate in the seventh and eighth, and he and CJ Abrams combined for six of Washington's 16 hits in the loss. Wood has recorded three hits in each of his last two games and has gone 9-for-17 (.529) over his last four games.