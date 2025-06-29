James Wood News: Gets aboard five times in win

Wood went 1-for-2 with four walks and a stolen base in Sunday's 7-4 extra-innings win over the Angels.

During the Nationals' nine-game road trip through Southern California, Wood went 9-for-33 (.273) with two home runs, eight RBI, two steals and a 10:14 BB:K. Seven of those walks came over three games against the Angels. Wood has displayed strong plate discipline this season with a 14.5 percent walk rate, though he also has a fairly pedestrian 26.8 percent strikeout rate. He's added a .283/.386/.552 slash line with 22 homers, 11 steals, 64 RBI and 52 runs scored across 84 contests.