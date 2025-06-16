James Wood News: Lauches homer in loss

Wood went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and a double in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Rockies.

The young Nationals outfielder has enjoyed a great season so far, slashing .284/.378/.550 after a multi-hit, multi-RBI game. The last week has gone especially well for the 22-year-old as he is 11-for-27 (.407 batting average) with two home runs, two doubles and six RBIs over the last seven games.