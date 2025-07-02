James Wood News: Productive in twin bill

Wood went 2-for-7 with two walks, one RBI, three runs scored and a stolen base across both games of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Tigers.

Wood delivered an RBI single in Game 1 but made his biggest impact in the nightcap, reaching base three times and scoring three runs. The 22-year-old is riding a modest five-game hitting streak and has hit safely in eight of his past 10 games overall, a stretch that includes two home runs, nine RBI, 10 runs scored and three steals. For the season, he's slashing .283/.387/.547 with 22 homers, 65 RBI, 55 runs scored and 12 stolen bases across 382 plate appearances.