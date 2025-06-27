James Wood News: Records 10th steal
Wood went 1-for-2 with three walks, one RBI, one stolen base and two runs scored in Friday's 15-9 win over the Angels.
Wood was one of two Nationals who failed to log a multi-hit effort, but he made up for it with his trio of walks. He also picked up his first steal since May 29 versus the Mariners -- he was caught stealing on his lone attempt in June prior to Friday. The 22-year-old burgeoning superstar has hit a small rough patch, going 1-for-10 over his last three games, but he's still at a .278/.377/.553 slash line with 22 home runs, 64 RBI, 52 runs scored and 10 thefts through 82 games on the year.
