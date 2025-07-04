Jameson Taillon Injury: Out at least one month

The Cubs placed Taillon on the 15-day injured list Friday due to a right calf strain, and manager Craig Counsell said the right-hander is expected to be sidelined over a month, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

It's unclear when exactly Taillon sustained the injury, but he surrendered 15 runs, including six homers, and failed to last five frames in any of his last three starts. The 33-year-old will be unavailable through at least the end of July but could be out longer, depending how his rehab progresses. Jordan Wicks was recalled from Triple-A Iowa in a corresponding move and should be in the mix to enter Chicago's starting rotation, as is Chris Flexen.