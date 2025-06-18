Menu
Jameson Taillon News: Cubs-Brewers rained out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 18, 2025 at 4:14pm

Taillon and the Cubs won't face the Brewers on Wednesday after the game was postponed due to rain in Chicago, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Chicago and Milwaukee will play a doubleheader Aug. 18 to make up for Wednesday's game. Taillon's next outing will be pushed back to Thursday's series finale, during which he'll be looking to record his sixth consecutive win.

Jameson Taillon
Chicago Cubs
