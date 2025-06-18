Jameson Taillon News: Cubs-Brewers rained out
Taillon and the Cubs won't face the Brewers on Wednesday after the game was postponed due to rain in Chicago, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.
Chicago and Milwaukee will play a doubleheader Aug. 18 to make up for Wednesday's game. Taillon's next outing will be pushed back to Thursday's series finale, during which he'll be looking to record his sixth consecutive win.
