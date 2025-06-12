Jameson Taillon News: Extends streak of quality starts

Taillon (7-3) recorded the win Thursday against the Pirates after giving up two runs on four hits and two walks in 6.1 innings. He struck out seven.

Taillon extended his streak of quality starts to six, and it was also his eighth such effort in his last nine outings. The 33-year-old right-hander has yielded greater than three runs on just two occasions this year, and he also tied his season high in punchouts Thursday. Taillon holds a steady 3.48 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 65:16 K:BB across 82.2 innings ahead of his next appearance, which is set to come versus a Brewers team that's batting a paltry .218 against righties since the start of May.